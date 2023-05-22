WATERVILLE, Maine— Officials say one person is dead and three others are injured after a fire at an apartment building in Waterville.

The fire started around 5:40 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on Elm Street.

One person died, fire officials said. Three others were taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word yet on their conditions.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler says crews found the victim on the fourth floor. They attempted to resuscitate the victim, but the person died at the scene.

According to Chief Esler, the apartment building is used for housing for the elderly.