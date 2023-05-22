WATERVILLE, Maine — The Kennebec Water District has issued a “do not drink order” due to the presence of firefighting foam in the water distribution system.

All customers are asked not to drink the water or use it for any purpose that will result in consumption after firefighting foam reportedly entered the water system while crews battled a fire at an apartment building on Monday morning.

Officials say one person died and three others were injured in the fire at 60 Elm Street, a senior living complex.

While the extent of the contamination is unclear, the Kennebec Water District says it is issuing a system wide do not drink order out of an abundance of caution. Currently staff are at various locations flushing the contamination out of the system.

The do not drink order will remain in place until water quality tests demonstrate the water is safe to drink.

While the firefighting foam is biodegradable and PFAS free, it is not safe for human consumption.

Water should not be used for making ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth or any other activity involving the consumption of water.

Officials say the water is safe for bathing and cleaning.

The issue appears to be primarily limited to the Elm Street and Main Street areas in Waterville, according to the Kennebec Water District.

If you experience unusual foaming in your water, the Kennebec Water District says to run your cold water for 15-20 minutes from a bathtub or outside spigot.

If foaming persists, you can contact the Kennebec Water District at 207-872-2763.