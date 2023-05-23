The price of attending a school in the University of Maine System is about to rise.

According to the Press Herald, the board of trustees approved a new budget that includes a 3 percent tuition increase for in-state students starting this fall.

The same will be the case for out-of-state students, but the increase will vary based on the school.

According to the Press Herald, the annual cost of attending a UMaine System school is expected to increase between $508 to $1,562 for an in-state student, topping out at $25,000 for UMaine Orono students, and $255 to $3,242 for an out-of-state student, topping out at $47,742 for UMaine Orono.

The price for room and board, and student fees will also rise.

Board members also adopted a five-year plan to help recover from falling enrollment.