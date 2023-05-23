Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman with dementia who allegedly left home on foot Monday and did not return.

A silver alert has been issued for 72-year-old Marjorie May of Penobscot. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Marjorie May of Penobscot is described as a 5 foot 6 inch woman weighing approximately 136 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a lime green fleece and burgundy turtleneck with jeans and sneakers.

Maine State Police spokesperson Thomas Pickering said May left her home at about 3:45 p.m. Monday but never came back. May suffers from dementia, Pickering said.

Anyone with information on May’s whereabouts should contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3747.