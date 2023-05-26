Traffic on Interstate 95 North was at a standstill on Friday afternoon in Waterville following a four-car crash.

The Waterville Fire Department responded to the scene at 3:29 p.m., which occurred right at the 130 northbound exit. Two cars needed to be towed following the crash, officials said, and there will likely continue to be secondary traffic in the area for some time.

One person was transported to the hospital with neck pain, but officials said there were no other injuries.

Battalion Chief John Gromek said the crash appeared to be caused by a distracted driver in one car merging into another lane near a construction area in Fairfield.

The fire department was clear of the scene by 4:06 p.m.