Food trucks are already rolling into Belfast for the summer offering everything from classic lobster rolls to gourmet egg rolls. So far, there are three trucks that have been permitted for Belfast this summer, but city officials said they expect more applications by the end of June.

This season will feature some returning favorites and a newcomer. Meanwhile the popular Must Be Nice Lobster, which opened a storefront location last summer, will focus on that location this summer.

Here are the food trucks that will be operating in Belfast this summer and where to find them.

JC’s On-A-Roll

JC’s On-A-Roll opened last Thursday for its second season at the Belfast Marina at 15 Front Street. The menu features classics like lobster and crab rolls as well as items like decadent chili cheese fries and strawberry spinach salad topped with walnuts and homemade vinaigrette.

Jennifer Stewart, who runs the truck with her husband, said this year they’ve added two new employees, and she’s excited to try out new and creative recipes, sourced from local growers whenever possible.

“Being local and supporting local has always been a passion of ours,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they’ll be trying their hand at some new fruit-based dessert options throughout the summer, and she’s already planning to whip up a red, white and blue shortcake with raspberries, strawberries and blueberries for the Memorial Day weekend.

Hours for JC’s On-A-Roll are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Mondays, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Big Daddy’s Hot Box

Across the bridge, Big Daddy’s Hot Box has been selling a range of gourmet egg rolls every other weekend since February in the Perry’s Nut House parking lot at 45 Searsport Ave.

Ike Contino, who owns Big Daddy’s Hot Box, said his goal is to bring something “new and exciting” to Belfast. He said he wants to play his part in bringing tourists into the city.

The menu has a variety of egg rolls inspired by classic hot sandwiches and burgers, from buffalo chicken to bacon cheeseburger dipped in barbecue sauce and the “Dr. Philly” egg roll featuring cheesesteak fixings.

The owners will also be operating the concession stand in Belfast City Park starting Monday.

Contino said to check the food truck’s Facebook page for updates on hours and events.

Coffeeman

Coffeeman will be back in Belfast this summer at 3 Main Street by Nautilus Seafood & Grill.

Owner Doug Hufnagel brings over three decades of experience running his coffee cart outside festivals, concerts and fairs. In the past, Hufnagel’s cart has featured a no frills menu, serving hot and iced coffee and tea, and hot and cold hot chocolate.

The owner was not immediately available to comment on his opening date and expected hours.





