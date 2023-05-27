This story will be updated.

A man who officials believed was involved in a domestic assault was shot by police in Alton on Friday.

The Maine State Police responded at around 9:42 a.m. on Friday to 180 Argyle Road after receiving a call from Brewer Police Department, according to Lt. Thomas Pickering, a spokesperson for the Major Crimes Unit.

When state police arrived on scene, they found Djvan Carter reportedly assaulting a female who was a passenger in his vehicle. When Carter saw police arrive, he attempted to flee the scene and drove at one of the troopers, officials said.

Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk shot at Carter, striking the man. The shot was fired around 10:13 a.m., according to Pickering. Details on the gunshot wound were not available on Friday.

The officials on scene then provided first aid to both Carter and the passenger, who had serious injuries but was not struck by Silk’s gunfire.

Both Carter and the passenger, who has not been identified, were transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. As of Friday night, both people remained hospitalized.

Investigators have identified witnesses and continue to conduct interviews. There is no current danger to the public, officials said.

The Office of Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and Silk will be taking a leave of absence as is customary following an officer-involved shooting. The Maine State Police are investigating the alleged assault.