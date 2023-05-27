BIDDEFORD, Maine –- The mystery behind the owner of a long-lost class ring has been solved.

Diane Milliard, who worked at the Biddeford Town Hall, found a class ring in a cabinet that she took home with her when she retired. The only information available was markings spelling the initials “JJB” on the inside of the ring.

As it turns out, Jim Beal lost the ring about 20 years ago. Both Beal and Milliard live in Lyman now.

Beal says he thinks his ex-wife took it. The last time he saw it was in her jewelry box.

Someone Beal had dated back in 1982, who lives in Tennessee, recognized the ring and reached out to Beal’s daughter.

Beal was reunited with his ring Friday.