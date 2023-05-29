Bangor’s annual Memorial Day Parade began at 10:15 a.m. Monday, winding its way from Exchange Street to USS Maine Memorial at Davenport Park, where the Bangor High School ROTC gave a 21-gun salute.

Memorial Day pays tribute to those who’ve lost their lives fighting for the United States.

The route took parade participants along Harlow, Central and Main streets. The Bangor High School Band, a combined middle school band from Cohen and Doughty middle schools as well as multiple local organizations and veterans marched.

WWII veteran Ed Hendrickson, 102, (left) proudly shows his veteran walking stick before the start of the 2023 Bangor Memorial Day parade on Monday. Harold Furrow (top right) fist bumps a Bangor firefighter as the Memorial Day parade passes by him on Main Street. Crowds of spectators (bottom right) lined the streets of downtown Bangor to watch the 2023 Memorial Day parade. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps marches along Main Street during the 2023 Bangor Memorial Day parade on Monday. Credit:Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Harold Furrow (left) salutes as the 2023 Memorial Day parade passes him on Main Street (right). Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN The Ram Battalion Saber Team makes a sabre arch (top right) as retired LTC Darryl Lyon and Georgina Murley lay a wreath (left) at the USS Maine Memorial in Davenport Park as part of the 2023 Memorial Day ceremony. Hal Wheeler (bottom right) plays Taps on his bugle during the ceremony. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps marches along Main Street during the 2023 Bangor Memorial Day parade on Monday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN