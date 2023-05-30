A Eustis man died Friday after a head-on collision in Carrabassett Valley.

Joshua Farnsworth, 42, was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Route 27, near the southern Spring Farm Road intersection, about 2:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a F250 pickup truck driven by 55-year-old John Drake of West Gardiner, according to the Sun Journal.

Farnsworth died at the scene, while Drake suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

The crash remains under investigation.