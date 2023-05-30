A historic schoolhouse in Limington was destroyed by a fast-moving fire on Monday.

The fire started around 3 a.m. and when crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Limington Fire Department.

The owner of the building said it was built in 1835.

At least seven neighboring departments responded to the fire. Firefighters faced several challenges while trying to get the blaze under control, according to Hollis Fire Chief Chris Young.

“With the high fire danger, it did spread into the woods,” Young said. “Luckily, the wind wasn’t blowing in the other direction because this house would have been in jeopardy, too.”

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries reported.

The Maine fire marshal’s office is investigating.