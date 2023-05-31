The Milford man shot by police last week during an alleged domestic violence assault with a hammer was put on probation for a similar crime just weeks earlier, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Djvan Carter, 45, was sentenced May 5 to a year in prison by Superior Court Justice Ann Murray with all of it suspended and two years of probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence assault on March 19, 2022, in Brewer. The victim of that crime is a different woman than the victim of Friday’s attack.

The Bangor Daily News is not naming the women as they are victims of domestic violence.

Carter was arrested Tuesday morning after being released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to the Maine State Police.

Djvan Carter Credit: Courtesy of Penobscout County Jail

Carter is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and kidnapping, which are all Class A crimes. He’s also charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, both Class B crimes, and violating his probation, a Class D crime, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday remotely from the Penobscot County Jail. Carter was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

District Court Judge Michael Roberts set bail at $100,000 cash, less than the $500,000 requested by Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds. Carter said through the lawyer of the day, Joseph Belisle of Bangor, that he could not post such a high bail.

Lynds told the judge that Carter allegedly told the victim that he intended to kill her and wanted to be shot by police. She also said Wednesday that Carter has a long and violent criminal history out of state, including a conviction for shooting a police officer in North Carolina.

A hearing on the motion to revoke his probation is set for June 22. He is being held without bail on that charge. Carter is next due in court on Aug. 14 on the most recent charges.

The investigation that led to the charges began about 9:42 a.m. on Friday when the Maine State Police responded to 180 Argyle Road in Alton after receiving a call from the Brewer Police Department to be on the lookout for Carter’s vehicle due to a reported domestic violence assault, Lt. Thomas Pickering, a spokesperson for the Major Crimes Unit, said.

When they arrived, troopers found Carter allegedly assaulting a female with a hammer, who was a passenger in his vehicle. When police arrived, he attempted to flee the scene and drove at one of the troopers, officials said.

Maine State Police Corporal Blaine Silk shot at Carter, striking the man, according to Pickering. Silk has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Maine Attorney General’s office investigates the shooting, which is standard procedure.

The female passenger, who was hospitalized on Friday, remained at Northern Light EMMC.

If convicted, Carter faces up to 30 years in prison on the Class A charges and a fine of up to $50,000. On the Class B charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $20,000. If his probation is revoked, Carter could be sentenced to up to a year in prison.