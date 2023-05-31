Two midcoast towns are set to review proposed residential subdivisions this week that could result in 57 new housing units if approved.

Available housing has been an issue throughout midcoast Maine for years, and officials say the market has only faced more pressure as with an influx of new remote-working residents in some communities. The addition of more than 50 housing units could relieve some of that pressure.

In Belfast, a roughly 100-acre plot formerly owned by Waldo County at 68 Little River Drive could become a 48 lot residential subdivision, according to a proposal from property owner B&B Midcoast Properties LLC.

The proposed Little River Subdivision would be split into lots ranging from three quarters of an acre to over two acres each, according to planning documents submitted by Plymouth Engineering Inc. on behalf of the owner.

Early estimates from Plymouth Engineering put the total cost of construction at around $3.7 million, which would include constructing new roads and extending utilities to the lots as they are sold.

B&B Midcoast Properties was not immediately available for comment on the proposed subdivision, but documents submitted to the planning board said they were “anxious to move forward with this exciting new project.”

In Camden, a smaller residential subdivision has also been in the works since January.

Nordhavn Camden LLC has proposed a 10-unit luxury subdivision on a roughly 43 acre lot at 440 Belfast Road on Route 1 north of Camden Hills State Park.

The subdivision would consist of nine standalone single-family condominiums that would be built in addition to one unit that is already on the property, according to planning documents.

The Belfast Planning Board will review the preliminary plan for the Little River Subdivision at its Wednesday meeting. The preliminary plan for Nordhavn Camden was approved by the Camden Planning Board on April 4, and the subdivision will be brought to the board for final approval on Thursday.