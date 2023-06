One person died and another was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a crash in Cushing.

Dalton Cross, 29, of South Thomaston was driving a 2006 Toyota Cross on Spear Mill Road about 5:12 p.m. when he left the road and struck a tree, according to the Courier Gazette.

Cross died at the scene, the Gazette reported.

His passenger, 19-year-old Tailynne Fogg of Rockland, was ejected from the Toyota, and was airlifted to a hospital, according to the newspaper.

The crash remains under investigation.