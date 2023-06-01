The Maine State Police are on the lookout for a white pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured two motorcyclists on Sunday.

A motorcycle carrying two people was struck at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road in Stockton Springs, according to state police. Both motorcyclists were seriously injured and transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The pickup truck is believed to be an older model white GMC/Chevy four-door pickup that had black tire rims and a small white sticker on the back window, and would have front-end damage. It is believed to still be in the Stockton Springs area.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076, or email Gerald Lowe at Gerald.F.Lowe@Maine.gov.