An unresponsive man was pulled from a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer that was involved in a head-on collision with a Chevrolet pickup towing a boat and trailer on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at the intersection of Route 236 and Stevenson Road at around 4:17 p.m., according to the Kittery Police Department. When officials arrived on the scene, an unresponsive 59-year-old man from Lee, New Hampshire, was pulled from the Mercury.

First aid was administered, and he was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash and was evaluated by first responders at the scene, officials said.

Investigators believe that the New Hampshire man experienced a medical event, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and veer into the other vehicle. His death is believed to be linked to the medical event, and not injuries received in the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.