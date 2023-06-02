This story will be updated.

Authorities are investigating a possible chlorine gas leak at the Rumford mill.

That comes after lightning struck the ND Paper mill on Hartford Street about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Sun Journal.

Early reports described a “green cloud” at the mill, the Journal reported.

Chlorine gas is used to disinfect drinking and other water sources, as well as in food processing systems and pulp and paper mills. It also is hazardous to human health, and exposure is known to cause bronchitis, asthma, headaches, heart disease and meningitis, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

So far, no injuries or health concerns have been reported at or near the mill, according to the Journal.

A hazardous material team was requested at the scene, according to a dispatch report.