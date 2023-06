A giant container ship arrived in Portland on Thursday, and it’s the biggest the port authority has seen yet.

The chartered vessel, called the Bakkafoss, arrived from Iceland, and it’s heading to Halifax after Portland.

It’s carrying many goods: seafood, household items and a variety of other foods.

Built in 2008, the ship is about 515 feet long and more than 75 feet wide. It weighs more than 11,000 tons.