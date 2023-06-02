Eleven people have been displaced after an early Friday morning fire in Portland.

The fire started at the apartment building at 59 Bramhall St. around 4:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found fire coming from multiple top floor windows in the nine-unit apartment building.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 5 a.m.

The Portland Fire Department said there were working smoke alarms throughout the building, but multiple tenants said the only alarm that went off was on the top floor.

Residents said the woman living on the top floor saved everyone who lived below her.

“Going around and knocking on everyone’s door. I mean that’s what saved everyone. Her fast thinking really did make all the difference in the world for everybody,” said Kate Barton, who was displaced by the fire.

No one was hurt, but one pet died.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced tenants.

The fire was ruled accidental.