The truck driver who hit a 13-year-old while he was getting off the school bus in Gray was at fault.

A report from the Maine Department of Public Safety concluded the tractor-trailer driver didn’t yield to the school bus, tried to stop, locked up his brakes and swerved to the left, hitting the 13-year-old as he crossed Lewiston Street about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The report also indicates the truck driver has been issued a citation, but it’s not clear for what.

The teenager is in the hospital and recovering from surgery, according to a GoFundMe page that appears to have been set up by his mom. The update on the site Wednesday said he’s in a lot of pain following Tuesday’s crash.

The truck is owned by Bard Trucking in Farmington, which declined to comment on the situation.