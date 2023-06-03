PORTLAND, Maine — A busy part of downtown could become closed off to cars this summer as the city council explores adding car-free space to Portland.

The idea is that by blocking off part of Exchange Street, pedestrians could move around more freely.

Exchange Street would be blocked off from Middle Street down to Fore Street on Sundays, per the current proposal. This pilot program would run from June 16th to Sept. 3rd.

It still has to go before the city council on Monday, when it may or may not get approval.

This closure was sponsored by the city’s sustainability and transportation committee, headed by the committee chair and mayoral candidate Andrew Zarro.

But, the effect of this change on area businesses is yet to be seen