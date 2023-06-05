Another Taco Bell location may soon come to Bangor.

On Tuesday, the Bangor Planning Board will hold a public hearing and consider approving a land development permit for a national fast food chain to build a Taco Bell location on Hogan Road.

The proposal comes from Charter Foods North, which owns Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Long John Silver’s.

There is one joint Taco Bell and KFC location in Bangor at 603 Broadway, but there are no Long John Silver’s locations in Maine.

The fast food empire hopes to demolish the existing 8,216-square-foot building at 740 Hogan Road and build a roughly 2,550-square-foot location with a drive-thru lane and 20 parking spaces.

The property was previously home to The Heating Lodge, a retail store that sold woodstoves, grills, outdoor fire pits and other heating appliances.

Should the Planning Board approve the company’s application, work on the property could begin this summer and finish next winter, according to the board’s agenda documents.