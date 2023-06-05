A groundbreaking ceremony for New Balance’s factory expansion was held in Skowhegan on Monday.

The company’s $65 million investment will add 200 new jobs to the area and double production at the factory.

Last year, the company celebrated 50 years of ownership by Jim and Anne Davis who have expanded production to more than 8,000 associates worldwide.

The company’s president, Joe Preston, said the Davises are excited to celebrate this commitment to Maine and U.S. manufacturing.

“They have never wavered from their relentless commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to our associates,” Preston said.

“The expansion that we celebrate today is built on the foundation of your skill, dedication, hard work and innovation. I can congratulate you,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said.

“New Balance could manufacture its sneakers and sportswear outside the United States like every other major retailer unfortunately, but instead it has chosen to invest in Maine,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of next year.