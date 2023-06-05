Two people were hospitalized and a dog died after a Sunday morning collision in Woolwich.

Shawn McNeill, 61, of Laughlin, Nevada, was driving a 2021 Ford Transit van, owned by Cantrell Seafood of Topsham, north on Route 1 about 9:25 a.m. when he veered across the road and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by 41-year-old Kristin Nawrocki of Woolwich, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision left McNeill and Nawrocki trapped in their vehicles, and first responders had to extricate them from the wrecks, the sheriff’s office said Sunday evening.

Both of them were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they were treated for serious injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

A dog in Nawrocki’s Subaru was seriously injured, and after being treated at the scene, it was taken to Maine Veterinary Medical Center in Scarborough, where the dog succumbed to its injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office noted it was raining at the time of the collision.