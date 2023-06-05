It doesn’t always pay to stand out among a crowd, but for one lucky lobster, it meant avoiding a date with a plate and cup of butter.

The orange lobster was caught recently in Casco Bay by Capt. Gregg Turner and his crew, Sage Blake and Mandy Cyr, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The lobster, which also sports just a single claw, has been hanging out at Turners Lobsters in Scarborough while awaiting the journey to its new home at the University of New England’s Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center in Biddeford, the Press Herald reported.

Rather than filling an empty stomach, this lobster will help further our understanding of the iconic crustacean.

By one estimate, the odds of finding an orange lobster is 1 in 2 million. Coupled with that single claw, a University of New England spokesperson pegged the odds at 1 in 30 million, according to the Press Herald.

It’s certainly not the rarest catch to come out of Maine’s coastal waters. The odds of finding a calico lobster are 1 in 30 million, while two-tone or split-color lobsters occur just once out of every 50 million lobsters. One of the rarest may be the ghost lobster, an eerie translucent crustacean. The odds of finding a ghost lobster are 1 in 100 million.