An Eliot man died Sunday evening after he crashed into a tree in Kittery.

Richard Parker, 69, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry on Dennett Road about 6:53 p.m. when he likely suffered a “medical event” and crashed into a tree, according to Kittery Police Chief Robert Richter.

Parker, who was alone in the Camry, died at the scene, Richter said late Sunday night.

Parker was taken to Pelkey’s Funeral Home, where a medical examiner will determine an exact cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation, but Richter said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be factors.