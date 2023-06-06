A second Taco Bell location is headed to Hogan Road in Bangor.

The Bangor planning board voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a land development permit for a new Taco Bell location at 740 Hogan Road. The property was previously home to The Heating Lodge, a retail store that sold woodstoves, grills, outdoor fire pits and other heating appliances.

The proposal came from Charter Foods North, which owns Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Long John Silver’s.

Charter Foods North will demolish the existing 8,216-square-foot building on the property and build a roughly 2,537-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant with a drive-thru. Work on the new building is expected to begin this summer and finish next winter, according to the application documents.

There is one joint Taco Bell and KFC location in Bangor at 603 Broadway, and another at 470 Wilson St. in Brewer, but there are no Long John Silver’s locations in Maine.