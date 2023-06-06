A school bus was rear-ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus from Regional School Unit 18 was southbound on Route 8 when it stopped near the intersection of Arcadia Cove Road at around 3 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Children were exiting the bus and the lights were activated when it was struck from behind by a Ford Fusion.

The Ford Fusion, operated by 45-year-old Kristen Carlson of Belgrade had been stopped behind the school bus when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Michael Grier Jr., 24, of Belgrade. The impact of the Dodge wedged the Ford under the school bus, officials said.

The occupants in the Ford were transported to a local hospital, but have since been released. Neither the driver or passenger of the Dodge were injured.

Six children and the bus driver were evacuated from the vehicle at the scene of the crash, and were assessed by first responders. No injuries were reported. The parents were notified of the crash by the school staff.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.