A Massachusetts man who tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl from her bedroom in Lewiston will reportedly spend eight years behind bars.

In November 2020, Kevin Dontae Nowell of Dorchester, Massachusetts, entered a Wood Street apartment, picked up the girl out of her bed and carried her toward the living room door, according to the Sun Journal.

The girl asked Nowell to put her down so she could grab something before they left.

When he put her down, she ran to her parents’ bedroom, screaming that someone was in the house.

Police used surveillance footage to track down and arrest Nowell a month later.

“It is rare that we see a sexual assault or kidnapping perpetrated by a total stranger, and law enforcement was quick to utilize every resource at their disposal to respond appropriately to this one,” Deputy District Attorney Katherine Bozeman told the Sun Journal.

The Sun Journal reported Nowell pleaded guilty Monday to burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, attempted kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact.

He was ordered to serve eight years of an 18-year prison sentence.