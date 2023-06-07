A stranger is being credited with helping save the life of a man who was on fire following a crash in Brownfield.

The 60-year-old man was driving on Center Conway Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he left the road, hit a large rock and crashed into trees before the vehicle landed on its nose and burst into flames, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was initially trapped, and by the time he got out, he was on fire.

Someone who lived nearby rushed to the scene and put out the flames on the driver. That person then dragged the driver away from the still burning vehicle and stayed with him until emergency crews arrived.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said the person’s actions “without a doubt saved the life of the individual involved.”

The driver was taken to airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.