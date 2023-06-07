The city of South Portland has reopened Willard Beach.

The beach was closed down last Thursday after a force main pipe burst, contaminating the area. A force main pipe is a pressurized sewage pipe.

The break was repaired on Friday, but the area was still somewhat contaminated on Tuesday and swimming had been prohibited out of an abundance of caution.

South Portland says bacteria levels in the water are now low enough to safely reopen the beach, and the barricades were moved to allow people on the beach.

The barricades will be fully removed tomorrow, city officials said.