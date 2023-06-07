Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is delighted to recognize Emily Worcester, RN, Operating Room, our latest DAISY Award honoree.

Emily shines as a stellar nurse, uniting knowledge and drive with a steadfast commitment to patient care. She’s more than a caregiver, she’s an innovator, initiating projects that have truly transformed the patient experience. She brought the ‘Brave Box’ initiative to life, offering our youngest patients a beacon of positivity and courage in the unfamiliarity of surgical procedures. Thanks to Emily’s unwavering dedication, this initiative has blossomed, bringing warmth to our young patients’ hearts.

(Courtesy of Northern Light Health)

Just as noteworthy is Emily’s commitment to her own professional growth. She consistently adheres to the best practice standards and is presently working toward her Certified Nurse – Operating Room Certification. Her active participation in various committees showcases her efforts toward constant improvement within our healthcare environment.

Emily’s positive energy radiates throughout the hospital, creating a positive and supportive work environment for everyone. She collaborates effectively with all members of the team and works with colleagues across various departments to create a more holistic approach to patient care.

Emily’s dedication to nurturing patient care, championing patient safety, and creating a harmonious environment is genuinely inspiring. Her tireless efforts underscore her excellence in nursing, making her an outstanding role model for our entire community.

