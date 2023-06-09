The Bangor Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Kennedy Green of Hancock was last seen getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Stillwater Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The SUV was seen traveling on Stillwater Avenue on Friday evening.

Green is a 5-foot-6 inch tall white teenager who weighs around 120 pounds with blonde hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, or leave an anonymous tip at 207-947-7382, extension 3.