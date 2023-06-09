Kennedy Green of Hancock was last seen getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Stillwater Avenue. Credit: Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department

The Bangor Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Kennedy Green of Hancock was last seen getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Stillwater Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The SUV was seen traveling on Stillwater Avenue on Friday evening.

Green is a 5-foot-6 inch tall white teenager who weighs around 120 pounds with blonde hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7384, or leave an anonymous tip at 207-947-7382, extension 3.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.