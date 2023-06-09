A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old Oxford woman who was supposed to be traveling to her home from New Hampshire.

Sandra Monzo was last seen by her family on Friday, and was last known to be in the Saco area at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Monzo is believed to be traveling to her home on East Oxford Road.

Monzo is described as a 5-foot-10 white woman who weighs around 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a black 2016 Buick Encore, with Maine plates 63XP.

Her phone is no longer turned on, and she has cognitive issues, officials said.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts can contact the Oxford Police Department at 207-743-9554, extension 0.