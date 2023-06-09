PORTLAND, Maine — A nursing home in Portland has had a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Portland Press Herald, more than 60 people have been infected with the virus since May 14 at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence on Washington Avenue.

The outbreak includes 34 residents and 32 employees.

According to the Press Herald, 17 of those people were still positive as of Thursday.

Visits at the 121-bed facility are currently restricted.

The facility is testing staff members daily while residents are tested every other day.