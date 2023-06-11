A woman’s body was found in a ditch near 61 Main St. in Southwest Harbor on Sunday morning.

A passerby spotted the body at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Sunday and called 911, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman’s body is being transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta and an autopsy will be performed at 11 a.m. Monday, Moss said.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unites North is assisting the Southwest Harbor Police Department with the investigation. Main Street in Southwest Harbor is currently closed and traffic is being detoured around town. The street will remain closed as the investigation continues.

The Maine State Police are asking for anyone who saw suspicious activity near the area of 61 Main St. between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call 207-973-3700.