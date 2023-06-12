A 3-year-old burned in a vehicle fire on Sunday afternoon was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

The boy was inside the vehicle at a Hog Bay Road home in Franklin where his parents were working about 3 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

His parents don’t live at the Hog Bay Road home.

A fire started in the vehicle, and both parents were injured freeing the boy from the flames, Moss said Monday.

The boy was airlifted to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he was being treated for burns.

His father was taken to MaineGeneral, where he was treated for burns, while the mother was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, where she was treated for minor burns.

The fire remains under investigation, and Moss said no additional information was available.