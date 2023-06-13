There will be three new faces on Bar Harbor Town Council after voters elected Earl Brechlin, Maya Caines, and Kyle Shank to open seats on Tuesday and re-elected incumbent Council Chair Valerie Peacock.

Brechlin will fill the remaining two years left vacant by longtime councilor Jeff Dobbs who resigned in March due to health problems.

Caines, Shank and Peacock were all elected to three-year terms.

Eleven people filed candidacy papers to run for the four available seats.

Jill Goldthwait opted not to seek re-election.

Incumbent councilor Erin Cough, who was first elected to the council in 2017 and then re-elected in 2020, lost her bid for another three year term.

Brechlin, who served for many years as the editor of local weekly newspapers, was one of four candidates for the remaining two years of the term vacated by Dobbs. He won with 735 votes. Charles Sidman received 488, Brooke “Zana” Blomquist received 182, and Keith Goodrich received 64.

In the race for three open three-year-term seats, former town employee Caines received the most votes with 847 while Shank received 798 and Peacock received 723. Falling short were Nathan Young with 606 votes, Cough with 468, Gary “Bo” Jennings with 373 and Cosmo Nims with 330.

Caines also is a former town employee who served as Bar Harbor’s communications coordinator from September 2022 until February 2023. Shank, a graduate of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, is an executive in media analytics and technology.