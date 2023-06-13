A woman and her two sons were injured Monday morning when the ATV they were riding crashed in Byron.

Elizabeth Wallace, 42, of Byron and her 12- and 13-year-old sons were riding a 2003 Arctic Cat ATV down a paved, steep stretch of Dingle Hill Road to a bus stop about 7 a.m. when they veered off the right side of the road into a ditch and the ATV flipped, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wallace’s 12-year-old son was thrown from the ATV, while Wallace and her 13-year-old son were pinned beneath the machine, Latti said Monday night.

The 12-year-old attempted unsuccessfully to free his mother and brother, and then went door to door looking for help until he found three Massachusetts men who were renting a nearby cabin. The three men rode their ATVs to the scene to help free Wallace and her 13-year-old son, according to Latti.

By the time they arrived, the 13-year-old boy had freed himself and crawled up to the road. The Massachusetts men freed Wallace from beneath the ATV and waited with her until first-responders arrived.

Wallace was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was treated for pelvic, back and head injuries. Her two sons also were brought to the Lewiston hospital to be treated for possible back and head injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.