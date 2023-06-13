FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — A 12-year-old Fort Fairfield student is being charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening violence against a teacher.

Police were notified June 2 after school staff found the alleged threat. The student allegedly posted the threat on June 1, Police Chief Matthew Cummings said.

This is the second alleged threat that has occurred at Aroostook schools recently. In April, a 13-year-old male student in Woodland was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot students and staff. The school went into lockdown for 20 minutes while Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies removed the student and his belongings.

In the most recent incident, police said they found that there was “no credible or substantive threat” to the teacher or others after interviewing the student, teacher and staff in Fort Fairfield, SAD 20 Superintendent Tim Doak said.

For that reason, the student has remained in school, Doak said. No lockdown occurred during the school day.

“This was an isolated incident,” Doak said.

A person can be charged with terrorizing even if the threats do not lead to violence under Maine law. There only needs to be a “reasonable fear” that violence could occur. Terrorizing is classified as a Class D misdemeanor if the threats do not cause lockdowns or evacuations.

Police and school officials did not release the student’s name because they are a juvenile.

The student is scheduled to appear at Presque Isle District Court on Aug. 10.