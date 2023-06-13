A woman who was found dead Sunday in a ditch next to Route 102 in Southwest Harbor has been identified as a Tremont woman.

The body of Amber Robbins, 35, was discovered on Route 102 by a passerby at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and called police, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office determined that Robbins had died from blunt force trauma. Her death is being investigated as a hit-and-run car crash, officials said.

A long stretch of Route 102 was closed while Maine State Police investigators combed the area for clues on Sunday evening. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything occur near 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.

Main Street in Southwest Harbor follows Route 102 from where Bass Harbor and Seawall roads intersect south of downtown to the boundary of Acadia National Park at the top of Carroll’s Hill.