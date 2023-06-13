The sentencing of a Lebanon man convicted of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has been delayed until next month.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. His sentencing has been reset to 2 p.m. July 13.

No reasons for the delay were listed on the federal court website.

Fitzsimons, who worked as a butcher and wore a white butcher’s coat into the Capitol, was the first Mainer charged in connection with the riot. He was part of a mob that forced its way into the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the count of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The riot took place two weeks before the inauguration of President Joe Biden as former President Donald Trump refused to accept the election results.

A federal judge last year found Fitzsimons guilty of 11 charges — seven felonies and four misdemeanors. Fitzsimons waived his right to a jury trial.

He has been held without bail since his arrest in February 2021.

More than 1,000 individuals, including seven Maine residents or former residents, have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.