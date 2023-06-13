Doreen Gray was reported missing on Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert has been issued for an Eliot woman who went missing around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Doreen Gray, 78, was last seen at her Fore Road home when she drove off in her green 2006 Toyota Camry in an unknown direction between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Gray is a white female who is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

The vehicle has a Maine license plate 2008MN. Anyone with information on Gray can contact the Eliot police department at 207-439-1179.

