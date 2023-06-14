BANGOR, Maine — A district court judge Wednesday set bail at $50,000 cash for a man accused of attempting to abduct a Bangor store clerk during a Sunday night robbery.

Jeremy Clifford, 29, faces eight charges, including kidnapping and robbery, both Class A felonies; robbery and theft by unauthorized taking, both Class B felonies; criminal threatening, a Class C felony; and three misdemeanors.

He appeared before District Court Judge John Lucy at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Clifford allegedly entered the Circle K on Broadway about 11:45 p.m. Sunday and brandished a knife. He stole items, threatened and then attempted to abduct the clerk, who managed to escape, Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a Bangor Police Department spokesperson, said Monday.

Clifford allegedly stole the clerk’s silver 2001 Toyota Avalon. He was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in Lincoln, McAmbley said.

Alice Clifford, an assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, requested Lucy set bail at $50,000 cash because “this is a very serious crime with potential for serious injuries.”

She argued that Jeremy Clifford has a violent criminal history.

Shamara Bailey, who acted as Jeremy Clifford’s attorney Wednesday, asked the judge to consider $500 cash bail. The defendant has several mental health diagnoses, she said.

The state’s request is fair given public safety concerns following the alleged robbery and abduction, Lucy said.

Bail conditions include no contact with the alleged victim and three other people, no possession of dangerous weapons including knives and no use or possession of drugs and alcohol. He also ordered Jeremy Clifford to stay away from Circle K locations.

Jeremy Clifford’s disposition conference was set for 1 p.m. Sept. 12.