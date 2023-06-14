Two people allegedly robbed and stabbed a man and then left him in the woods near an encampment in Belfast on Monday morning.

The 45-year-old man was left stranded in the woods west of Route 1, near the bypass, for a full day with multiple stab wounds, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said.

He was taken to Waldo County General Hospital on Tuesday morning, after getting himself to a parking lot, where he called for help. He was later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where his current condition is unknown

“He was in pretty rough shape when he got to the hospital,” Cormier said.

The man identified two suspects in the alleged robbery and aggravated assault. Police are searching for white men in his 20s, around 5-foot-5 with a stocky build and long brown hair, and a woman in her early 20s with a thin build, fair skin and reddish-colored hair.

The investigation is ongoing.