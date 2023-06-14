An Orrington woman was arrested after assaulting a sheriff’s deputy called to her residence to assist with fighting a house fire on Tuesday.

The fire at the Dow Road residence broke out on Tuesday evening, and Penobscot County Sheriffs were called to assist the Orrington Fire Department with the structure fire at around 7:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, homeowner 62-year-old Erlene Morgan was reportedly very agitated and was preventing the first responders from entering the home to put out the fire. After multiple attempts to enter the residence, one firefighter reported that Morgan had pushed him out of the house when he tried to use a back entrance.

A deputy with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department then attempted to communicate with Morgan, and the woman continued to block entrance to the house.

When the deputy attempted to escort Morgan away from the residence, the woman reportedly punched him in the face. Morgan also bit him on the arm during the altercation, officials said.

Morgan was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer, a Class C felony, and refusing to submit to arrest, assault and obstructing government actions, all Class D misdemeanors.