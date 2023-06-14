A budget airline is continuing to expand its slate of direct flights out of Portland International Jetport.

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting Sept. 6, and Thursdays and Sundays, starting Sept. 21, according Zachary Sundquist, the assistant director of the jetport.

“Today’s news that Breeze Airways is adding winter service to Orlando is brilliant,” Paul Bradbury, jetport director, said Wednesday. “We’ve heard great things from our customers about the Breeze experience and now customers will be able to fly to Orlando, our most popular winter destination, with seriously nice service.”

Wednesday’s announcement expands the slate of flights Breeze Airways plans to offer starting this summer. The airline offers nonstop flights to Tampa on Wednesdays and Saturdays; Charleston, South Carolina, on Mondays and Fridays; Pittsburgh on Mondays and Fridays; Norfolk, Virginia, on Mondays and Fridays, as well as Thursdays and Saturdays, starting June 28; and Islip, New York, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting June 28.

Breeze Airways flights to Islip, Norfolk and Pittsburgh will be offered seasonally during the summer.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years. That rebounded to 1.97 million last year.