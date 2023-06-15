Belfast police have arrested two people allegedly involved in a stabbing and robbery that left a man wounded and stranded in the woods Monday morning.

Justin Wilmot, 20, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and 19-year old Isabella Noui, also from Fitchburg, were arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing.

Belfast police responded to the Waldo County General Hospital emergency room at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report that an individual had arrived with multiple stab wounds.

The 45-year-old man told police he had been robbed and stabbed in Belfast sometime early Monday in the woods west of Route 1, near the bypass. He was able to get assistance a day later after reaching a nearby parking lot and calling for help, police said.

“It was really a very horrific crime,” said Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier

The man was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland later Tuesday for additional treatment. His current condition is unknown, but police were able to speak with him late Wednesday and he showed signs of improvement, Cormier said

Following tips and leads, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said police were able to track the suspects to Bangor. With assistance from the Bangor Police Department, Belfast detectives located the suspects and executed a search warrant, where they recovered a knife with blood on it allegedly used in the attack, as well as the man’s wallet and property, Cormier said.

Wilmot and Noui were transferred to Belfast for questioning and then arrested and charged in connection to the alleged Monday attack, Cormier said.

Wilmot is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and armed robbery, all felonies.

Noui is charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, both felonies.

Both suspects are also charged with falsifying physical evidence.

They are currently being held in the Waldo County Jail without bail and have a court date set for July 28.