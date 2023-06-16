A section of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park will be closed for culvert repairs starting next Tuesday.

The 0.7-mile section of the road between the intersection of Kebo Street and Sieur de Monts in Bar Harbor will be closed to all traffic for a series of emergency repairs, according to park officials.

No motor vehicle, pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be permitted in the area, and travelers will be detoured at Kebo Street onto Cromwell Harbor Road. Traffic will then be directed down Route 3, rejoining the Park Loop Road at the Sieur de Monts entrance.

Park officials will be clearing two partially collapsed culverts located along the edge of the Great Meadow, as well as repairing significant roadway damage.

Access to other areas of the park will not be affected. It is not clear when the area will reopen to traffic.