A Hancock man was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

Thomas Merchant, 63, was driving south near mile marker 176 in a green 1995 Acura sedan when he crashed into the median guardrail, police said.

Merchant traveled another 300 feet before stopping and was dead in his vehicle when police arrived at 4:39 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The rainy weather and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, she said.